FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil central bank calls currency swap auction, currency gains
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

Brazil central bank calls currency swap auction, currency gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank offered to sell $2 billion in currency swaps on Monday, strengthening the country’s currency, the real, from around the weakest levels in over 3-1/2 years.

The auction will take place between 9:40 a.m. (1140 GMT) and 9:50 a.m. and its results will be announced at 10:00 a.m., the central bank said in a statement. All swap contracts offered expire on Jan. 2.

Brazil’s currency, the real, gained shortly after the announcement and was trading 0.72 percent stronger at 2.1147 reais per U.S. dollar. It slumped on Friday after weaker-than-expected economic growth data suggested the government would let the currency depreciate to prop up the economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.