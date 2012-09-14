FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil central bank to sell swaps for 2nd time on Friday
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

Brazil central bank to sell swaps for 2nd time on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank offered to sell reverse currency swaps for the second time on Friday as it fights to protect the real currency from an expected flood of dollars resulting from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus measures.

The bank offered to sell up to 70,000 swap contracts maturing on Nov. 1 and Dec. 3. Earlier, it sold 36,000 contracts worth $1.78 billion, but failed to stop the real from appreciating.

The real erased most of its gains after the announcement of the second swap auction, trading at 2.0157 per dollar.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.