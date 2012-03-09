UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday March 9

LONDON March 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index was seen opening around 3-4 points, or 0.1 percent, lower on Friday, according to one financial bookmaker, pausing for a breath after strong gains in the previous session as investors seek direction from U.S. jobs data, due at 1300 GMT on Friday.

U.S. February non-farm payrolls are forecast to have risen 210,000 in February, after a 243,000 increase in the previous month, with the jobless rate seen steady at 8.3 percent.

After recent above-forecast U.S. private payrolls data, some commentators believe the official payrolls number will comfortably beat expectations too.

Helping keep the outlook for the FTSE essentially steady, however, was news that Greece’s key bond swap deal received a strong take-up, which should help the country secure its second debt bail-out and avoid a default.

Greece said on Friday that 85.8 percent of private creditors had accepted its bond swap offer and that the rate would reach 95.7 percent with the use of collective action clauses to enforce the deal.

The FTSE 100 closed 68.32 points, or 1.2 percent, higher on Thursday at 5,859.73 for its biggest daily rise in over a month, boosted by optimism over the outcome of Greece’s debt negotiations, and the U.S. economic outlook.

Similar optimism saw U.S. blue chips add 0.6 percent on Thursday, and Asian shares rise on Friday, with the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index up 0.9 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei average jumped 1.6 percent to a seven-month high.

Commodity prices rose in Asian trade, with copper 1.0 percent, and crude oil ahead 0.4 percent, supported by an improving demand outlook, which was aide by data out of China..

China’s annual inflation cooled surprisingly sharply to a 20-month low of 3.2 percent in February, well below its 2012 target of 4 percent, giving authorities room to ease policy if needed.

On the domestic data front, British factory output rebounded early this year, and firms expect to grow at their fastest pace for 12 months in the coming quarter as worries about the euro zone subside, a survey by trade body EEF showed on Friday.

British wholesale inflation numbers for February will be released at 0930 GMT, with PPI input seen up 1.0 percent on the month, after a 0.5 percent increase in December, and PPI output seen up 0.3 percent, after a 0.5 percent rise in the previous month.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. January international trade data will also be released at 1330 GMT, while January wholesale inventories ate due at 15.30 GMT.

Stocks to watch on Friday are:

BSKYB

The British satellite broadcaster BSkyB, part of Rupert Murdoch’s UK media business, is facing an escalating investigation into whether it is a “fit and proper” owner of a broadcasting licence, Britain’s telecoms regulator said on Thursday.

GLENCORE

Glencore, days into a campaign to win approval from recalcitrant Xstrata shareholders for a $36 billion bid, is facing a stand off as naysayers dig in their heels and the trader says it would walk away rather than overpay.

RBS

Four-and-a-half years on from its disastrous acquisition of ABN Amro , Royal Bank of Scotland has sold back to the Dutch lender parts of its business, the Daily Telegraph said.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The Co-operative Group’s attempt to buy 630 branches from Lloyds Banking Group has been delayed as the mutual comes under pressure to overhaul its board, which includes a Methodist minister, a plasterer and a nurse, he Financial Times said.

AGGREKO

The temporary power provider reports full-year results.

OLD MUTUAL

The insurer and fund manager unveils full-year results.

STHREE

The staffing firm issues a first-quarter trading update.

JD WETHERSPOON

The pubs operator posts first-half results.

PUNCH TAVERNS

The pubs operator issues a second-quarter trading update.

HEADLAM GROUP

The floor coverings group delivers full-year results.

MARSHALLS

The building materials group reveals full-year results.

AGA RANGEMASTER GROUP

The range and cooker manufacturer posts full-year results.

Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Dan Lalor)