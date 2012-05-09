UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds May 9

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4-6 points, or 0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, steadying after further triple-digit falls in the previous session. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 100.51 points, or 1.8 percent on Tuesday at 5,554.55, nearly matching Friday’s 1.9 percent slide ahead of the UK bank holiday weekend to hit its lowest closing level this year.

* British retail sales posted their biggest fall in more than a year last month and growth in the number of people placed in permanent jobs in Britain slowed, raising the risk of another quarter of economic contraction.

* No other domestic economic data are due on Wednesday. Across the Atlantic, March U.S. wholesale inventories will be released at 1400 GMT.

* J SAINSBURY, Britain’s No. 3 grocer met forecasts with a 7 percent rise in year profit, helped by the popularity of its own label ranges and its convenience store, internet and non-food offers all growing ahead of the wider market.

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS The world’s No 1 hotelier reported strong growth in its two biggest markets, the United States and China, as it narrowly beat forecasts with a 5 percent rise in first-quarter profits on Wednesday.

* GLENCORE The commodities trader, which is in the process of merging with miner Xstrata, said on Wednesday first-quarter activity in its closely watched marketing arm was “robust”, as it posted higher output from key growth projects.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE The British drugs giant is to take its unsolicited $2.6 billion takeover offer for Human Genome Sciences direct to shareholders in the U.S. biotech group by launching a tender offer at $13 a share this week.

* SAGE GROUP The British software firm met market expectations with a 2 percent rise in first-half underlying profit on Wednesday against a backdrop of tough trading conditions for its small business customers in Europe, notably in Spain and France.

* ITV Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster expects to outperform the wider TV market in 2012, helped by the Euro soccer tournament in June and a solid start to the year with robust trading in the first quarter.

* RESOLUTION The insurance-focused acquisition vehicle reported an 8 percent sales rise in the first quarter as growth in Britain offset a downturn overseas, and said it was on course to achieve targeted cost cuts.

* WEIR GROUP The engineer said operating profits for the first-quarter were up on the prior-year period and together with operating margins were in line with expectations. The group said it was confident of delivering progress in 2012 in line with previous guidance.

* INMARSAT The British satellite company reported a slight increase in its quarterly core earnings on growth in its maritime unit, as its core group earnings rose 1 percent to $205 million in the first quarter.

* EASYJET The discount airline said seasonal first half losses narrowed, helped by cost-cutting initiatives and minimal weather-related disruption, and that it expected second half revenues to grow by up to 5 percent.

* F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT The UK funds house reported a further 1.7 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) of outflows for the first three months of the year, as institutional client exits outweighed a small rise in retail flows.

* CARPHONE WAREHOUSE The telecoms firm said its full-year headline earnings are expected to be in line with previous guidance, and while it does not anticipate any change in the economic environment, it faces the future “in robust shape” .

* THOMAS COOK GROUP The tour operator has appointed Michael Healy as its group chief financial officer, with current CFO Paul Hollingworth to step down from his role at the end of June.

* FERREXPO <FXPO.L The Swiss-based ion ore producer is on the radar of several mining groups including Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, according to the Daily Mail’s Market report, with rumours its 51 percent shareholder Kostyantin Zhevago recently rejected a 500 pence a share cash offer for his stake.

* WILLIAM HILL The chairman of William Hill mounted the first corporate fightback against the “Shareholder Spring” on Tuesday and criticised investors for blindly voting against the company’s pay policies, the Daily Telegraph said.

* Spot gold and silver prices fell to their lowest levels since early January on Wednesday, pressured by a weakening euro as investors fretted about political upheaval in Greece.

* London copper futures inched up on Wednesday after hitting two-week lows near $8,000 a tonne in the previous session, ahead of Chinese data this week that is expected to show the economy of the world’s top copper user has bottomed out as inflation slows and output picks up.

* Brent crude slipped towards $112 on Wednesday, maintaining its downtrend for a sixth session as political uncertainty in the debt-laden euro zone and rising oil stocks in the United States revived worries about fuel demand.

* Stocks trading without the entitlement to their latest dividend will chop a hefty 15.37 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asset Management, Antofagasta, BP, Bunzl, G4S , GlaxoSmithKline, Randgold Resources, Rexam, Royal Dutch Shell, and Unilever all going ex-dividend.

> Other business headlines