UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

* British stocks were seen opening higher on Thursday, with strong economic data from Asia and tentative prospects of more stimulus from the U.S. central bank providing fodder for a modest pull higher after three down sessions. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, click on

* FTSE 100 June futures were up 0.3 percent at 0607 GMT .

* The UK blue chip index fell by 32.37 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,405.25 points on Wednesday, eking out a close above the 5,400 point resistance level but still ending at its lowest close since Dec. 21, when the market finished at 5,389.74 points.

* Wall Street suffered losses overnight, although Asian stocks stage a late-session rebound, cheered by upbeat Japanese economic growth data. Tokyo’s Nikkei average rose 0.9 percent.

* Volumes were likely to be relatively muted, with much of continental Europe marking Ascension Day, even though markets remain open.

* The possibility of Greece leaving the euro zone, an unprecedented move with unpredictable consequences for the rest of the region and thus for key trade partner Britain, will continue to weight on sentiment. The European Central Bank late on Wednesday said it has stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as they have not been successfully recapitalised.

* Prime Minister David Cameron will promise on Thursday to do whatever is needed to protect Britain’s economy and banks from a break-up of the euro zone, and will urge leaders of the single currency bloc to “sort out its problems”.

* Several Federal Reserve policymakers thought the U.S. central bank might need to do more to support the economy if the recovery stumbles, but there was almost no support for extending its “Operation Twist” programme, due to end in June, minutes from their April meeting showed.

* Britain’s heavyweight energy sector could remain under pressure, with Brent crude trading near four-month lows, although miners could get a lift from a pickup in copper prices after a four-day slide.

* HSBC - Europe’s biggest bank and the most heavily weighted stock on the FTSE 100 said it has made sustainable cost savings of $2 billion after one year of a three-year turnaround plan, and is on target to meet its return on equity and other financial targets. Its shares rose 0.3 percent in Hong Kong

* ANTOFAGASTA - The Chilean miner says Q1 EBITDA rose 35 percent year-on-year.

* NATIONAL GRID - The energy provider reports a rise in full-year profit and targets 4 percent dividend growth, while maintaining a positive outlook for 2012/3.

* INVENSYS - The British engineering firm reports full year revenue of 2.54 billion sterling, up from 2.49 billion a year ago and said it is “looking forward to a year of improving performances across our businesses”.

* ICAP - The world’s largest interdealer broker by market capitalisation is in talks to buy Plus Markets Group PMK.L, the UK exchange for fledgling companies, the Financial Times reported.

