UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday June 11

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 99 points, or 1.8 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, rallying after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to $125 billion to help its battered banks, and Chinese trade data beat predictions.

* The FTSE 100 index closed down 0.2 percent, or 12.71 points, at 5,435.08 points on Friday, falling after a two-day rally earlier in the week, as heavyweight mining stocks were hit by fresh fears over the global economy and traders sold off positions ahead of a possible weekend bailout deal in Spain.

* Oil and copper posted their biggest rally in months on Monday as investors trooped back to riskier assets after Europe threw Spanish banks a lifeline, calming worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

* No important economic data is due for release in the UK.

* Across the Atlantic, investors will watch import prices for May, which are expected to fall 1.1 percent, after having recorded their largest drop in 10 months in April as energy costs tumbled.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - An experimental drug in development by the drugmaker could be a lifesaver for patients with severe anaemia, but it could also be a race winner for athletes desperate to perform better, according the Financial Times.

* SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ENERGY - Families will be forced to pay higher energy bills to fund subsidies to the French for a radical overhaul of the power market, the boss of one of the country’s largest energy companies has warned, wrote the Times.

* VODAFONE - Vodafone is facing fresh controversy over tax after it emerged that the mobile phone giant did not pay any corporation tax in Britain last year, said the Telegraph.

* TUI TRAVEL, THOMAS COOK - Rival tour operator Rewe Touristik is planning further acquisitions or stake purchases following its recent deal to buy Czech firm Exim, an executive told German business weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

* TESCO - Britain’s biggest retailer posted a fall in UK underlying sales in its first quarter, showing its recovery plan following January’s shock profit warning is taking time to gain traction.

* GLENCORE - The global commodities trader has completed the acquisition of a controlling interest in Rosh Pinah in Nambia.

* SERCO - The UK support services group has acquired Vertex Public Sector, the UK public sector operations of Vertex Data Science Limited, for a cash consideration of 55.5 million pounds.

* LAURA ASHLEY - The retailer said total UK retail sales in the first 18 weeks of the year ending 26 January 2013 increased by 4.1 percent, while like-for-like sales grew 5.4 pct, a trend which it sees continuing.

* FLYBE - The UK airline’s full-year EBITDAR fell 22 percent to 88.8 million pounds, while revenues were up 3.3 percent to 615.3 million pounds, as passenger numbers rose to 7.6 million from 7.2 million. The company said the outlook remains challenging.

* FILTRONIC - The firm said it expects a swing to profit by its strong broadband unit, which performed better than April’s upgraded expectations for both sales and profits. Sales for each of the group’s broadband and wireless businesses are expected to reach 13 million pounds for the year ended May 31 2012.

* MOUCHEL - The British infrastructure company has increased its cost reduction target and said in an interim management statement that its underlying business continues to perform well despite on-going uncertainty around its balance sheet.

* SEVERFIELD ROWEN - The British structural steel firm has warned on year profit.

