UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thurs June 14

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 8-9 points, or 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, reversing the previous session’s gains, with investors cautious after Moody’s downgraded Spain’s debt rating, and ahead of a bond auction by Italy. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Credit ratings agency Moody’s slashed its rating on Spanish government debt on Wednesday by three notches to ‘Baa3’ from ‘A3’, saying the newly-approved euro zone plan to help Spain’s banks will increase the country’s debt burden.

* Italy is set to offer up to 4.5 billion euros in bonds at an auction on Thursday, with the focus on the borrowing costs, seen sharply rising.

* Copper prices fell on Thursday as weak retail sales data from the United States stirred demand worries over slowing growth in the world’s largest economy.

* Brent crude held above $97 on Thursday, trading in a narrow range with investors reluctant to take positions ahead of the outcome of a meeting of producer group OPEC and Greek elections.

* GLENCORE - The commodity trader’s takeover of Viterra Inc may close in August, slightly later than expected, the chief executive of Agrium Inc said on Wednesday, but a source close to Glencore said the company is still working toward closing the deal in July.

* BSKYB - The satellite broadcaster has paid 2.28 billion pounds ($3.55 billion) to broadcast 116 English Premier League soccer matches per season in a new three-year deal that will start from 2013-14, while telecoms firm BT has won a deal for 38 games.

* WPP GROUP - Investors in the world’s biggest advertising agency rejected Chief Executive Martin Sorrell’s 6.8 million pound ($10.6 million) pay award, after he sought to defend a big rise unlike some other British bosses who have taken cuts.

* The British government must urge the Bank of England to unlock the flow of credit into the British economy, Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, said in an opinion piece in the Times newspaper.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 10.07 points, or 0.2 percent on Wednesday at 5,483.81, as gains in heavyweight gold-mining companies enabled the market to outperform rival European bourses, which fell on persistent worries over the Greek and Spanish debt crises.

* No important British economic data will be released on Thursday.

* Across the Atlantic, the latest U.S. inflation data will be the main focus, due at 1230 GMT, with May CPI seen falling 0.2 percent on the month, to give a 1.8 percent year-on-year increase, down from a 2.3 percent rise in April. The U.S. Q1 current account numbers will also be released at 1230 GMT, together with the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

KINGFISHER holds its annual general meeting.

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS holds its annual general meeting.

CARPHONE WAREHOUSE posts full-year results.

IG GROUP issues a trading update.

PZ CUSSONS issues a trading update.

HALMA posts full-year results.

PREMIER FARNELL posts first-quarter results.

WS ATKINS posts full-year results.

WINCANTON posts full-year results.

MULBERRY GROUP posts first-half results.

CONSORT MEDICAL posts full-year results.

REDHALL <RHL.L. unveils first-half results.

DIGNITY holds its annual general meeting.

ALEXANDER MINING holds its annual general meeting.

BOND INTL SOFTWARE holds its annual general meeting.

BISICHI MINING holds its annual general meeting.

CHARLEMAGNE CAPITAL holds its annual general meeting.

HIGHLAND GOLD MINING holds its annual general meeting.

MOTIVE TELEVISION holds its annual general meeting.

M&C SAATCHI holds its annual general meeting.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)