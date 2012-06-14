UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thurs June 14

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 8-9 points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, reversing the previous session’s gains, with investors cautious after Moody’s downgraded Spain’s debt rating, and ahead of a bond auction by Italy. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Credit ratings agency Moody’s slashed its rating on Spanish government debt on Wednesday by three notches to ‘Baa3’ from ‘A3’, saying the newly-approved euro zone plan to help Spain’s banks will increase the country’s debt burden.

* Italy is set to offer up to 4.5 billion euros in bonds at an auction on Thursday, with the focus on the borrowing costs, seen sharply rising.

* Copper prices fell on Thursday as weak retail sales data from the United States stirred demand worries over slowing growth in the world’s largest economy.

* Brent crude held above $97 on Thursday, trading in a narrow range with investors reluctant to take positions ahead of the outcome of a meeting of producer group OPEC and Greek elections.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The French government has put on hold plans by Royal Dutch Shell to drill for oil in four sites off the coast of French Guiana while it carries out a review of how permits are awarded with an eye on the environment, the energy minister said.

* GLENCORE - The commodity trader’s takeover of Viterra Inc may close in August, slightly later than expected, the chief executive of Agrium Inc said on Wednesday, but a source close to Glencore said the company is still working toward closing the deal in July.

* BSKYB, BT GROUP - The satellite broadcaster has paid 2.28 billion pounds ($3.55 billion) to broadcast 116 English Premier League soccer matches per season in a new three-year deal that will start from 2013-14, while telecoms firm BT has won a deal for 38 games.

* WPP GROUP - Investors in the world’s biggest advertising agency rejected Chief Executive Martin Sorrell’s 6.8 million pound ($10.6 million) pay award, after he sought to defend a big rise unlike some other British bosses who have taken cuts. [ID:nL5E8HDADE

* CARPHONE WAREHOUSE - Europe’s biggest independent mobile phone retailer, said earnings before interest and tax at its key European unit came in at the low end of its expectations, and forecast a slight rise in 2013.

* PREMIER FARNELL - The electronic components distributor posted a fall in first-quarter adjusted profit before tax to 20.9 million pounds, weighed by weakness in North America, and said it remains cautious given limited forward visibility and in light of the economic outlook.

* WS ATKINS - The support services firm posted full-year underlying profit before tax of 101.6 million pounds and said the outlook for 2012/13 remains unchanged and in line with expectations.

* HALMA - The engineer reported full-year pre-tax profit from continuing operations up 15 percent to 120.5 million pounds, as revenue rose 12 percent to 579.9 million pounds.

* PZ CUSSONS - The household products firm said trading has been in line with expectations, with the group remaining confident that it will return to profitable growth in the new financial year although it expects profits before exceptional items for the year to be about 15 percent lower.

* IG GROUP - The spread betting group reported full-year trading revenue of 366.8 million pounds, and in the final quarter of the year the group achieved revenue growth of 12 percent.

* COMPUTACENTER PLC - The IT firm said incremental investments to support growth are likely to cost an additional 7 million pounds in 2012 , while the depreciation of the euro versus sterling at current level would impact 2012 profit by additional 3 million pounds, but added that services revenue growth is likely to have grown in excess of 15 percent at a group level in the first-half.

* WH SMITH - The retailer said total group sales in the first 15 weeks of the second half of the financial year were down 1 percent, with like-for-like sales down 3 percent compared to the same period last year, and it continues to be cautious about consumer spending but remains confident in the outcome for the full year.

* MULBERRY GROUP - The luxury goods firm said its full-year profit before tax rose 54 percent to 36.0 million pounds, with retail sales up 12 percent for the 10 weeks to June 9.

* WINCANTON - The logistics firm posted a full-year loss before tax from continuing operations of 47.4 million pounds, on revenue of 1.2028 billion pounds.

* CONSORT MEDICAL - The group reported full-year profit before tax and special items of 19.4 million pounds, up 12 percent, on revenue of 136.6 million pounds, up 8 percent.

* The British government must urge the Bank of England to unlock the flow of credit into the British economy, Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, said in an opinion piece in the Times newspaper.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 10.07 points, or 0.2 percent on Wednesday at 5,483.81, as gains in heavyweight gold-mining companies enabled the market to outperform rival European bourses, which fell on persistent worries over the Greek and Spanish debt crises.

* No important British economic data will be released on Thursday.

* Across the Atlantic, the latest U.S. inflation data will be the main focus, due at 1230 GMT, with May CPI seen falling 0.2 percent on the month, to give a 1.8 percent year-on-year increase, down from a 2.3 percent rise in April. The U.S. Q1 current account numbers will also be released at 1230 GMT, together with the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims.

