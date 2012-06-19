UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 19

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - * Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up between 11-17 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 12.28 points, or 0.2 percent higher, at 5,491.09 points on Monday, slipping off one-month highs as initial euphoria after Greek elections that reduced the chances of an imminent euro exit quickly gave way to the realisation that the region’s crisis is still far from resolved.

* Asian shares edged down on Tuesday as rising Spanish bond yields stoked fears that Spain’s debt-ridden banking system is dragging Madrid deeper into crisis, snuffing out a relief rally that followed a win for parties backing a bailout deal for Greece in Sunday’s Greek election.

* The euro halted its decline around $1.26, but remained a good distance off the high of $1.2748 scaled in early Asian trading on Monday.

* Tokyo’s Nikkei share average .N225 lost 0.3 percent, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS eased 0.1 percent. Both indexes had climbed more than 1.5 percent on Monday.

* Commodities, which had raced higher on Monday in a broad rally of riskier assets, were mixed. Brent crude slipped a few cents to just below $96 a barrel, but copper rose 0.3 percent to around $7,535 a tonne. Gold was virtually unchanged around $1,628 an ounce.

* Investors will also eye key debt auctions by Spain on Tuesday and Thursday, at which the country is seen paying record high rates. Spain’s Treasury will issue between 2 billion and 3 billion euros ($2.52 billion-$3.79 billion) of 12- and 18-month debt on Tuesday, and between 1 billion and 2 billion euros of bonds due in 2014, 2015 and 2017 on Thursday.

* In Britain, inflation figures are due out at 0830 GMT. Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment figure comes out later in the morning, while U.S housing starts data is also due to be published.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

HOME RETAIL Trading update

WHITBREAD Holds AGM

CHEMRING GROUP Interim results

DAISY GROUP Preliminary results

IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES Preliminary results

OPHIR ENERGY Holds AGM

PHORM INC Holds AGM

REGAL PETROLEUM AGM

SHARE AGM

SURGICAL INNOVATIONS AGM

TRIFAST Preliminary results

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)