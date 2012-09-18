UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tue, Sept 18

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 to 8 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 22.03 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,893.52 points on Monday, erasing less than a third of the previous session’s jump on news of the Fed’s plans to pump $40 billion a month into the world’s biggest economy.

* Miners may come under pressure as copper prices eased for a second straight session as a rally in the wake of fresh U.S. stimulus began to splutter, with traders from top metals consumer China unwilling to chase prices that last week hit the highest since May.

* Brent crude rose to near $114 a barrel after steep losses in the previous session.

* Efforts to create a new European defence giant enter a perilous political phase this week, with national concerns growing over security and jobs while BAE Systems and EADS look ready to scrap their $45 billion merger if governments make too many demands.

* PRUDENTIAL - A unit of British insurer Prudential PLC sold a total of 2.65 million shares in Singapore drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave after the shares soared last week following a takeover bid by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.

* On the macroeconomic front, UK CPI and RPI figures are due at 0830 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

CHARLEMAGNE CAPITAL issues first-half results.

CORAC GROUP issues first-half results.

DEBENHAMS issues a trading update.

WILMINGTON GROUP announces preliminary results.

POWER VENTURES holds its annual general meeting.

SURGICAL INNOVATIONS GROUP announces first-half results.

VECTURA GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134