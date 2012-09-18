FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tue, Sept 18
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tue, Sept 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 to 8 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 22.03 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,893.52 points on Monday, erasing less than a third of the previous session’s jump on news of the Fed’s plans to pump $40 billion a month into the world’s biggest economy.

* The next potential downside target for the FTSE 100 index is 5,844.80 to 5824.08, James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist says. “Since the main trend is up, a test of this area is likely to be perceived by trend traders as a buying opportunity.”

* DEBENHAMS - Britain’s No. 2 department store group said it would meet forecasts for year profit after posting a rise in underlying sales in its final quarter, winning market share.

* Miners may come under pressure as copper prices eased for a second straight session as a rally in the wake of fresh U.S. stimulus began to splutter, with traders from top metals consumer China unwilling to chase prices that last week hit the highest since May.

* Brent crude rose to near $114 a barrel after steep losses in the previous session.

* Efforts to create a new European defence giant enter a perilous political phase this week, with national concerns growing over security and jobs while BAE Systems and EADS look ready to scrap their $45 billion merger if governments make too many demands.

* PRUDENTIAL - A unit of British insurer Prudential PLC sold a total of 2.65 million shares in Singapore drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave after the shares soared last week following a takeover bid by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.

* CABLE & WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS - Bahrain Telecommunications Co is in talks with Cable & Wireless Communications to buy its assets in Monaco and a host of island nations, a deal potentially worth around $1 billion, three banking and industry sources said on Monday.

* On the macroeconomic front, UK CPI and RPI figures are due at 0830 GMT.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.