UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Sept 24

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 50-51 points, or 0.9 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 2.02 points at 5,852.62 on Friday, taking it to a 1.1 percent weekly loss after two consecutive up weeks, with a wave of profit-taking on options and futures expiry eclipsing any sentiment boost from signs that Spain may be getting closer to asking for a bailout.

* Brent crude futures fell below $111 in early Asian trade on Monday, dragged down by a firm dollar and worries about weak economic growth in key consumer nations.

* No important British economic data will be released on Monday, with little due all week aside from the final reading for second-quarter GDP on Thursday.

* Across the Atlantic, August’s Chicago Fed index will be released at 1230 GMT on Monday, with the Dallas Fed manufacturing index due at 1430 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

DAIRY CREST GROUP issues a trading update.

QINETIQ GROUP issues a trading update.

A.G. BARR reports first-half results.

EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS reveals first-half results.

FINSBURY FOOD GROUP posts full-year results.

LIGHTHOUSE GROUP delivers first-half results.

MANGANESE BRONZE HOLDINGS reports first-half results.

PERSONAL GROUP HOLDINGS reveals second-quarter results.

RGI INTERNATIONAL posts first-half results.

MAX PETROLEUM holds its annual general meeting.

