UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Oct 1

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 to 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7 percent on Friday, or 37.35 points lower, at 5,742.07 points -- marking its worst close since ending on 5,657.86 points on Sept. 5.

* London copper and Brent crude fell on Monday on persistent worries over global economic growth after two indicators showed China’s factory sector is still shrinking, while concerns over Spain’s banks and prospects for a bailout curbed appetite for risk.

* XSTRATA : The miner’s independent board members gave their long-awaited blessing for trader Glencore’s revised $33 billion offer on Monday, though only on condition that shareholders also back a plan to retain key managers.

* BAE SYSTEMS : Key French EADS shareholder Lagardere said the conditions attached to a planned merger of the European aerospace group with Britain’s BAE Systems were unsatisfactory and called on management to reexamine the project.

* BRITISH LAND : The property group said on Monday it has sold the Beehive retail centre in Cambridge for 109 million pounds.

* HAMMERSON : The real estate group said on Monday it has sold its office property at 10 Gresham Street, London, for 200 million pounds.

* WILLIAM HILL : The betting company is expected to return with a revised offer for online bookmaker Sportingbet which could value the smaller rival at more than 400 million pounds ($645.92 million), The Telegraph wrote on Monday.

* ITE GROUP : The company says results for the fourth quarter continue to reflect positive trading conditions and expects revenue for the full year to be around 170 million pounds, in line with market expectations.

* The downturn in Britain’s manufacturing sector was expected to have gained momentum in September. The Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI, due at 0828 GMT, was seen at 49 from 49.5 in August.

* On the upside, lending to British consumers was forecast to have grown by 100 million pound in August after a 220 million pound drop in July, Bank of England data was expected to show at 0830 GMT.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)