FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Oct. 19
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Oct. 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down around 13 points, or 0.2 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, halting a four-session rally in tandem with overnight weakness on Wall Street and in Asia. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Trading is expected to volatile early on with the latest monthly futures and option expiries due to occur in London around 0915 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 6.14 points, or 0.1 percent on Thursday at 5,917.05, a seven-month closing high, bolstered by gains from mining stocks on a reassuring economic outlook from top metals consumer China.

* Tech shares are likely to come under pressure after U.S. internet group Google tumbled 8 percent on Thursday after it posted quarterly results that missed analyst expectations as its core advertising business slowed. Microsoft Corp also posted lower-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday.

* European Union leaders agreed at a Brussels summit to adopt a legal framework giving the European Central Bank overall responsibility for banking supervision, opening the way for the bloc’s rescue fund to inject capital directly into ailing banks.

* Figures for Britain’s public sector finances will be revealed at 0830 GMT, with net borrowing (PSNB) seen at 11.40 billion pounds, compared with 11.34 billion a year earlier.

* Across the Atlantic, September U.S. existing home sales will be released at 1400 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

AGGREKO issues a trading update.

BUNZL issues a trading update.

PETROFAC issues a trading update.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL issues a trading update.

RANK GROUP issues a trading update.

SPECTRIS issues a trading update.

WILLIAM HILL issues a third-quarter trading update.

DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS issues a trading update.

BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.