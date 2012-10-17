UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 17

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4 to 7 points, or 0.1 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 64.93 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,870.54 on Tuesday, on the cusp of breaking out of its recent trading range, as investors welcomed a media report saying Germany could adopt a softer approach towards financial aid to Spain.

* Ex-dividend factors will knock 1.11 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with BAE Systems and Capital Shopping Centres both trading without their payout attractions.

* Investors will focus on UK unemployment data, at 0830 GMT, and the outcome of the October monetary policy committee meeting, also at 0830 GMT.

* Across the Atlantic, U.S. September housing starts data is set for release at 1230 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BHP BILLITON reports output figures

DIAGEO issues a trading update

INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE issues a trading update

SPEEDY HIRE issues a trading update

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright)