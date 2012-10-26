UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, October 26

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 34 to 40 points, or as much as 0.7 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, reflecting caution over corporate earnings after disappointing results from Apple and Amazon. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.27 points, or 0.01 percent on Thursday at 5,805.05 as gains by banks on strong UK Q3 GDP figures were countered by some mixed corporate earnings.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - The miner said its Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll has decided to step down from her post with the board’s agreement. The firm said Carroll will remain in her post until a successor has been appointed and an appropriate transition has taken place.

* PEARSON - The British education and publishing group and German media firm Bertelsmann are in talks to combine their publishing divisions, Penguin and Random House.

* AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD - The gold miners said it now believes its full-year production will be around 5-10 percent below the bottom of its previous range of 675,000-725,000 ounces.

* ELEMENTIS - The chemicals group said its full-year operating profit will be adversely impacted by a temporary slowdown in oilfield drilling, although full-year earnings per share is anticipated to be in line with market expectations.

* BERENDSEN - The support services firm said third-quarter trading has been in line with its expectations, with underlying revenue up 2 percent - but down 2 percent at the reported level after the impact of currency - and the group continues to expect good year-on-year progress for the full year.

* CPP GROUP - The indentity protection firm said its performance in 2013 is expected to be materially lower than 2012 as it anticipates that trading will continue to be difficult, most notably in the UK. The firm said there continues to be uncertainty about the duration and outcome of the FSA investigation, which may have a material impact on the group’s ability to raise debt finance.

* ZOTEFOAMS - The chemicals firm said it remains confident of a satisfactory outcome for the year and continued progress in the future.

* No major British economic data will be released on Friday so investors will focus on a batch of U.S. pointers, with the advance reading for U.S. third-quarter GDP due at 1230 GMT, and the final reading for October’s Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey scheduled for 1355 GMT.

