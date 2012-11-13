UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 13

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14 to 16 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 2.41 points, or 0.04 percent, at 5,767.27 on Monday.

* Worries about the potential effects of the U.S. ‘fiscal cliff’ of spending cuts and tax hikes due to kick in in early 2013, as well as concerns about Greece’s financing issues, remained at the forefront of investors’ minds.

* U.S. lawmakers have a seven-week deadline to agree on the scheduled $600 billion in tax increases and government spending cuts. President Barack Obama has scheduled high-profile White House meetings with business, civic and labour leaders ahead of a summit, set for Friday, of top Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

* Greece’s international lenders did not disburse more aid to the debt-ridden country on Monday, but agreed to give it two more years to make the cuts demanded of it.

* In terms of domestic economic data, UK October inflation figures are set for release at 0930 GMT.

* VODAFONE GROUP wrote down the value of its business in Spain and Italy by 5.9 billion pounds and lowered its full-year outlook after reporting a worse than expected fall in its key organic service revenue metric.

* ITV The broadcaster met guidance with flat net advertising revenue for the nine months to end-September and said it expected a similar performance for the balance of the year, outperforming the wider market.

* CAPITA The outsourcing firm says it remains on track to deliver strong revenue growth in 2012.

* AFREN The oil firm unveiled third-quarter pretax profit from continuing operations $411.8 million versus $112.9 million a year ago.

* JOHNSTON PRESS reported a sales fall in the last four months.

* JOHN MENZIES said the positive start to the second half of the year continued and it expects full-year results to be in line with expectations.

* OXFORD INSTRUMENTS said its first-half profit rose 23.5 percent.

* PERSIMMON said sales have improved since July.

* SYNERGY HEALTH unveiled a 10.5 percent rise in first-half revenue to 171.6 million pounds.

* HSBC - The banking group has settled a case brought by a fund over losses it suffered during the collapse of fraudster Bernie Madoff’s financial empire, potentially paving the way for more claims against fund custodians.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134