UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thurs Nov 15

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen down 33-38 points, or as much as 0.7 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index fell 64.24 points, or 1.1 percent to 5,722.01 on Wednesday, closing below its 200-day moving average at 5,729, as worries over the euro zone debt crisis and the U.S. ‘fiscal cliff’ rattled investors.
* In terms of domestic economic data, UK October retail sales are due for release at 0930 GMT.
* Across the Atlantic, U.S. October consumer prices data is due at 1330 GMT, along with with the latest weekly jobless claims.
ANTOFAGASTA reports third-quarter results
INVESTEC posts first-half results
INVENSYS reports first-half results
NATIONAL GRID reports first-half results
REXAM issues a trading update
RESOLUTION issues a trading update
CENTRICA issues a trading update
WS ATKINS reports first-half results
BBA AVIATION issues a trading update
DERWENT LONDON issues a trading update
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR unveils full-year results
3I GROUP reports first-half results
KIER GROUP holds its annual general meeting
TED BAKER issues a trading update
AMLIN issues a trading update
