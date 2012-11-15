FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thurs Nov 15
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thurs Nov 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen down 33-38 points, or as much as 0.7 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index fell 64.24 points, or 1.1 percent to 5,722.01 on Wednesday, closing below its 200-day moving average at 5,729, as worries over the euro zone debt crisis and the U.S. ‘fiscal cliff’ rattled investors.

* In terms of domestic economic data, UK October retail sales are due for release at 0930 GMT.

* Across the Atlantic, U.S. October consumer prices data is due at 1330 GMT, along with with the latest weekly jobless claims.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ANTOFAGASTA reports third-quarter results

INVESTEC posts first-half results

INVENSYS reports first-half results

NATIONAL GRID reports first-half results

REXAM issues a trading update

RESOLUTION issues a trading update

CENTRICA issues a trading update

WS ATKINS reports first-half results

BBA AVIATION issues a trading update

DERWENT LONDON issues a trading update

EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR unveils full-year results

3I GROUP reports first-half results

KIER GROUP holds its annual general meeting

TED BAKER issues a trading update

AMLIN issues a trading update

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.