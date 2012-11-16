UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Nov. 6

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - * Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen to open 6 to 8 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue-chip index was down 44.26 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,677.75 at the close, finishing below 5,700 for the first time in two months and marking an end to range-bound trading that had persisted since early September as news that the euro zone had fallen back into recession provided an impetus to break out of recent ranges.

* London copper climbed on Friday and was set to log its first week of gains in six as signs top consumer China’s slide in economic growth has bottomed out helped to firm sentiment towards base metals.

* Macro economic data is light on the ground on Friday with no important data expected out of the UK and only industrial output figures, due around 1415 GMT, of any note out in the U.S.

* Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said it will begin a tender offer to buy U.S. vitamins maker Schiff Nutrition International Inc rivaling a bid from German drug giant Bayer.

* Xstrata, the biggest shareholder in Lonmin, said on Thursday that it will support an $800 million rights issue by the platinum producer.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

SERCO GROUP has a trading update.

IMI PLC releases a trading update.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP reports first-half results.

LAVENDON GROUP has a trading update.

MELROSE PLC unveils a trading update.

RECORD post first-half results.

ROTORK reports a trading update.

ULTRA ELECTRONICS unveils a trading update.

HEADLAM GROUP issues a trading update.

