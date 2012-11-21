UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, Nov 21

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 to 19 points, or 0.3 percent, lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 10.44 points, or 0.2 percent, higher at 5,748.10 in the previous session, helped by the completion of the long-awaited takeover of miner Xstrata by commodities trader Glencore.

* Greece’s international lenders failed for the second week running to agree how to get the country’s debt down to a sustainable level and will have a third go at resolving their most intractable problem in six days’ time.

* CUPID : Buyers came in for the online dating website firm on Tuesday amid gossip that U.S. internet giant ActiveCorp, whose subscription-based online dating services take in lovelandseek.com, Match.com, uDate.com and Chemistry.com, could be ready to pounce with a bid of around 250 million pounds, or 300 pence a share, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* London copper slipped for a second day on Wednesday as comments by the Federal Reserve Chairman renewed U.S. “fiscal cliff” worries, while traders moved to the sidelines ahead of global manufacturing figures later this week.

* Brent crude was steady near $110 per barrel after an early rise spurred by fears of supply disruption from the Middle East as clashes raged between Palestinians and Israelis, despite overnight truce talks.  * UK CORPORATE DIARY:

