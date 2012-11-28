FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Nov.28
#Market News
November 28, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Nov.28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON Nov. 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Wednesday, reversing the previous session’s gains, with December futures for the index down 0.2 percent.

For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Wall Street fell on Tuesday, Asian shares ended a seven-day winning streak and commodities eased on Wednesday as investors fretted that a lack of progress in talks on U.S. budget woes risked putting the world’s largest economy into recession, dragging global growth down with it.

* The UK blue chip index closed 12.99 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday at 5,799.71, with banks among the gainers, after a deal was reached over Greek debt.

* SMITH & NEPHEW - The artificial hip and knee maker said it was expanding in the fast-growing area of bioactive wound care by acquiring privately-held U.S. firm Healthpoint for $782 million in cash.

* UNITED UTILITIES GROUP - The multi-utility said its revenues rose by 30 million pounds in the first half of the year to 823 million pounds due to price rises. Underlying operating profit, however, was down 8 million pounds to 316 million pounds. It said it is on track to meet regulatory outperformance targets.

* ARM HOLDINGS - Shares in the chip-maker rose 2.4 percent to a 12-year high of 754.25 pence on Tuesday, with the Daily Mail attributing the rise to talk of a 1,200 pence/share offer from U.S. rival Intel.

* THOMAS COOK GROUP - The travel operator said its full-year underlying operating profit fell 49 percent to 156 million pounds but current trading is good, with summer 2012 ending strongly and winter 2012/13 off to a good start.

* Blue chips AMEC, Johnson Matthey, National Grid, and Tate & Lyle are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, taking 2.49 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
