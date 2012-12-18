UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tues Dec 18

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17-26 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 9.61 points or 0.2 percent at 5,912.15 on Monday, weighed by big falls by temporary power firm Aggreko and market heavyweight Vodafone .

* In terms of domestic economic data, UK November consumer price and producer price inflation numbers are set for release at 0930 GMT.

* PETROFAC The oil services firm said it expects to deliver net profit growth in 2012 of at least 15 percent.

* WHITBREAD The hotel and restaurant group says it has exchanged agreements with NFU Mutual and Standard Life Assurance Limited for the sale and leaseback of seven properties operating as Premier Inns and joint site restaurants.

* ROLLS-ROYCE The aerospace and defence group has signed a $1 billion Trent 900 contract and Trent 700 letter of intent with Japan’s Skymark Airlines.

* INTERSERVE The support services and building company has bought a leading health care services company for 26.5 million pounds.

* POLYMETAL The Russian precious metals miner said it has agreed to acquire the Svetlobor platinum exploration project in Russia together with VTB Capital, a unit of Russia’s No.2 lender by assets, VTB.

* KELLER GROUP The construction firm continues to expect that the full year results will be in line with the guidance given in November.

* MORGAN SINDALL said trading has continued in line with the board’s expectations for the year since Nov 6.

* HIWAVE TECHNOLOGIES is seeking the sale of trading businesses.

* AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD : The gold miner rose on Monday on renewed speculation China National Gold would soon make a formal offer to Barrick Gold, of Canada, for its 74 percent stake in its London-listed African subsidiary, potentially triggering a full takeover, according to the Times market report.

* TESCO : The retailer is moving closer to appointing a UK chief executive, which could come in the early months of next year, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

* G4S : The security firm is set to win a role in implementing the government’s contentious and complex changes to child benefit and the universal credit, the Financial Times said.

