UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Jan 11

LONDON Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 to 17 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street on heightened optimism over global growth prospects. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed above the 6,100 resistance level for the first time since May 22 2008 on Thursday, ending up 2.86 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,101.51, having seen some late profit-taking erased in the closing auction.

* U.S. blue chips closed 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, having been flat at London’s close, with upbeat China trade data improving the global growth outlook.

* Asian stock markets, however, fell on Friday following data showing a pick-up in Chinese inflation although the underlying sentiment was still supported by indications of the improving growth outlook for global economies.

* Data for British industrial and manufacturing output for November will be released at 0930 GMT, with a 0.8 percent month-on-month rise forecast in industrial output, after a -0.8 decline in November, and manufacturing output seen up 0.5 percent following a -1.3 percent fall in the previous month.

* Across the Atlantic, U.S. international trade data for November will be released at 1330 GMT, with a deficit of $41.30 billion forecast, down from a $42.24 billion trade gap in October. December U.S. export and import prices will also be released at 1330 GMT, with December’s Federal Budget due after the London close at 1900 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

TULLOW OIL issues a trading update.

CENTAUR MEDIA issues a trading update.

MECOM GROUP issues a trading update.

BELLWAY holds its annual general meeting.

