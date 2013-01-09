UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 9

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 10.95 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,053.63 on Tuesday, hampered by profit taking in mining stocks ahead of a glut of economic data from China over the next two weeks, and as the U.S. corporate earnings season moved into focus.

* Alcoa, the largest aluminium producer in the United States, posted in-line fourth-quarter earnings after the U.s. close on Tuesday and offered a positive outlook for 2013, but it kept a cautious tone as worries lingered over a looming U.S. budget confrontation.

* Ex-dividend factors will knock 0.23 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with British Land trading without its dividend attractions.

* British shop price inflation stayed at 1.5 percent for the third month runnning in December, holding at its highest rate since May, as Christmas offers on clothes and electrical goods softened the impact of rising food prices.

* In terms of other domestic economic data, UK trade balance figures for November are due at 0930 GMT.

* Across the Atlantic, the U.S. weekly mortgage index is due at 1200 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

J SAINSBURY issues a third-quarter trading update.

TED BAKER issues a trading update.

GREGGS issues a trading update

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright)