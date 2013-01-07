UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Jan 7

LONDON Jan 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 to 4 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain’s top shares registered their highest closing level for nearly two years on Friday, taking a cue from U.S. jobs data which suggested a broad-based labour market recovery.

The index rose 0.7 percent in the two hours following the data, ending up 42.50 points at 6,089.84 - the highest close since Feb. 8, 2011, and just two points off the highest close since May 2008.

* No important British economic data will be unveiled on Monday, with the week’s main domestic focus to be on the latest monthly Bank of England monetary policy decision, due at 1200 GMT on Thursday, although no changes are expected to current record low UK interest rates or the central bank’s asset buying programme.

* Across the Atlantic, following Friday’s strong U.S. December jobs report, investors will have the December U.S. employment index to digest on Monday, due at 1500 GMT.

BANKS: Global regulators gave banks four more years and greater flexibility on Sunday to build up cash buffers so they can use some of their reserves to help struggling economies grow.

ANGLO AMERICAN : Mining giant Anglo American is close to hiring Mark Cutifani, the boss of rival AngloGold Ashanti, as its new chief executive officer, two sources familiar with the situation said.

VODAFONE : British telecommunications carrier Vodafone Group Plc said on Saturday it has received a reminder from Indian tax authorities on disputed tax dues over its 2007 acquisition of Indian mobile assets.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS issues a trading update.

EASYJET posts December traffic figures.

NICHOLS issues a trading update.

TARSUS GROUP issues a trading update.

