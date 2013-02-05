UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Feb. 5

Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 to 8 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain’s top share index suffered its biggest one-day fall in three months on Monday, closing down 100.40 points, or 1.6 percent, at 6,246.84 points, as growing political uncertainty in continental Europe and a string of analyst downgrades sparked a wave of profit taking from 4-1/2-year highs.

* On the macro economic data front, UK January services PMI data, due at 0928 GMT, is expected to remain in contraction territory although improving to 49.5 from 48.9 where readings below 50 mark contractionary environment.

ANGLO AMERICAN : The miner will report an underlying loss in respect of Anglo American Platinum of $225 million in its annual results due out next week, according to the Telegraph.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Anglo-Dutch oil major’s Indian unit will challenge a claim by the local tax authorities that a share sale to its overseas parent in 2009 was undervalued by $2.7 billion, the latest tax conflict involving a foreign company in India.

BP : The oil major is likely to face a year or more of uncertainty over the cost of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster as any decision on civil penalties and environmental damages is not expected to come until next year, according to the Financial Times.

LSE : SGX, the Singapore stock exchange, is in talks to buy a stake in clearing house LCH.Clearnet. The Asian exchange may participate in the London Stock Exchange Group’s purchase of LCH or buy a separate stake, according to the Financial Times.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Results:

BG Group - the energy firm reports fourth-quarter results

BP - the oil major posts fourth-quarter results

ARM Holdings - the chip designer issues fourth-quarter results

Interims:

Allocate Software - the provider of workforce and compliance optimisation

solutions.

Trading Updates:

Qinetiq - the technology and support services firm

Talktalk the communications firm

Victrex - the British high-tech plastics firm

AGMs

Numis

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Written by David Brett)