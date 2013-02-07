FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, Feb 7
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, Feb 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2-6 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed up 12.58 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,295.34 on Wednesday, having risen 0.6 percent the previous session after suffering its sharpest one-day percentage drop in three months on Monday.

* In terms of domestic economic data, UK December industrial and manufacturing output figures alongside UK December trade balance figures are set for release at 0930 GMT, with the February Bank of England rate decision due at 1200 GMT.

* Across the Atlantic, the latest U.S. weekly jobless claims data is due at 1330 GMT.

* Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon rose on Wednesday on whispers of a potential takeover, according to the Times’s market report, although no details were provided.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

VODAFONE GROUP issues a trading update.

ICAP issues a third-quarter trading update.

SMITH & NEPHEW unveils fourth-quarter results.

TUI TRAVEL reveals first-quarter results.

THOMAS COOK GROUP issues a trading update.

AVON RUBBER issues a trading update.

BEAZLEY posts full-year results.

BELLWAY issues a trading update.

COMPASS GROUP issues a trading update.

MCBRIDE reveals first-half results.

OCADO GROUP reports full-year results.

PARAGON GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

SUPERGROUP issues a third-quarter trading update.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.