UPDATE 1 - UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Feb 11

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with index futures edging up by 0.02 percent in pre-open trade. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 35.51 points higher on Friday at 6,263.93, as banks and miners led a rebound after evidence that economic activity in China is picking up fuelled optimism over global growth prospects. The gains were not enough to prevent the index’s first weekly loss of the year, however.

* ROLLS ROYCE - The engine maker announces it has been awarded a $97.3 million contract with the U.S. Air Force.

* RIO TINTO - The mining company said on Monday that an Australian regulator has ruled that the firm’s key iron ore rail lines do not have to be opened to rival miners, reinforcing the world No.2 iron ore miner’s grip on the global market.

* BARCLAYS - The bank is planning to announce 2 billion pounds in cost savings when it announces its strategic overhaul on Tuesday, representing some 10 percent of its annual cost base, the Financial Times reports.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS - The food company has been accused by a charity of avoiding taxes in Zambia, while the company denies it has done anything wrong.

* DIAGEO - The drinks giant is investing heavily in its gin brands, Gordon’s and Tanqueray, to take advantage of a surprise surge in sales of the spirit in hard-hit economies such as Spain and Britain, the Telegraph reports.

* ESSAR ENERGY - Essar Energy reports higher refining margins for the third quarter.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank is planning to apply for permission to open three business branches in Iraq, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

