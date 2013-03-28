FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thurs March 28
March 28, 2013

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thurs March 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 15-18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 11.81 points, or 0.2 percent at 6,387.56 on Wednesday.

* British consumer morale held steady for a third straight month in March, remaining 5 points higher than at the same time last year, a survey by market researchers GfK NOP showed.

* Across the Atlantic, the final reading of U.S. fourth-quarter GDP is due at 1230 GMT, along with U.S. weekly jobless claims data.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE issues a trading update.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
