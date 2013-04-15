FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Apr. 15
April 15, 2013 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Apr. 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 to 4 points, or as much as 0.1 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 31.75 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,384.39 points on Friday. It found a floor to the losses around the 50-day moving average and still managed to post its best weekly gain since early January of 2.2 percent.

* BT : The telecoms operator will significantly undercut the pricing of Sky subscriptions for pubs as the company eyes a chunk of the 300 million pound market for its new sports channel launching this summer, the Financial Times reported.

* BETFAIR : CVC Capital Partners, the private equity firm that owns Formula One, is in the early stages of preparing an offer for online gambling group, according to reports in the UK press.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LDC, which is owned by the UK bank, is in advanced negotiations about buying a sizeable shareholding in price comparison website USwitch, Sky News reported.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

