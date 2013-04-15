UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Apr. 15

Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 to 4 points, or as much as 0.1 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 31.75 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,384.39 points on Friday. It found a floor to the losses around the 50-day moving average and still managed to post its best weekly gain since early January of 2.2 percent.

* BT : The telecoms operator will significantly undercut the pricing of Sky subscriptions for pubs as the company eyes a chunk of the 300 million pound market for its new sports channel launching this summer, the Financial Times reported.

* BETFAIR : CVC Capital Partners, the private equity firm that owns Formula One, is in the early stages of preparing an offer for online gambling group, according to reports in the UK press.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LDC, which is owned by the UK bank, is in advanced negotiations about buying a sizeable shareholding in price comparison website USwitch, Sky News reported.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC TRADING

TANFIELD GROUP PLC MEET

