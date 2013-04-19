UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, April 19

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 12 points, or 0.2 percent, higher on Friday after recent sharp declines, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.54 points lower at 6,243.67 in the previous session. The index is headed for its weekly loss of about 2 percent after gains in the previous week.

* Resources-related stocks will be in focus after London copper dropped below $7,000 for a second day and was on track for its biggest weekly decline since 2011, as global growth worries and a historic sell-off in gold turned investors away from commodities.

* Gold ticked higher in cautious trade, heading for a fourth week of losses after this week’s brutal sell-off shattered investors’ confidence in the typically safe-haven asset.

* Brent crude climbed toward $100 a barrel on Friday, stretching its gains into a second straight session after a steep 6-day fall, although worries about higher crude output in the United States and lower global demand kept a lid on prices.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Q1 OUTPUT

WILLIAM HILL PLC Q1 TRADE

RECORD PLC TRADING

STERLING ENERGY PLC AGM

SPECTRIS PLC TRADING

