UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday 22. April

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 49 to 56 points, or 0.9 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain’s top share index edged higher on Friday, closing up 42.92 points, or 0.7 percent at 6,286.59 points, its first gain in six sessions, with some investors looking for bargains among mining and energy stocks after the recent steep sell off on global growth concerns.

* Today’s data releases include consumer confidence for April out of the euro zone at 1400 GMT, and March’s Chicago Fed National Activity Index at 1230 GMT.

* HSBC - HSBC is reviewing its operations in Iraq while continuing to invest in Egypt despite a challenging near-term environment there, the bank’s regional chief executive said on Sunday.

* ENRC - The Kazakh miner firm has been hit by the resignation of three senior executives and a fourth taking a leave of absence, the Financial Times reported, saying this was the latest in a list of “long-running coporate governance concerns”.

* GLENCORE - The Guardian reported that Glencore traded with a firm which supplies Iran’s nuclear programme, though the company said it ceased working with the firm before EU sanctions on the country kicked in.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

CRESTON PLC gives a trading update

DILLISTONE GROUP PLC reports preliminary results

PETROCELTIC INTERNATIONAL PLC announces preliminary results

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC provides an update on first quarter trade

