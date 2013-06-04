UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 4

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 32 to 35 points, or as much as 0.5 percent higher, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* At 0621 GMT, futures for the FTSE 100 were up 0.7 percent.

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.9 percent, or 57.97 points, lower at 6,525.12 points on Monday - its lowest closing level since ending at 6,521.46 points on May 3.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA - Two companies linked to Chinese state-backed groups are weighing bids for Glencore Xstrata’s roughly $5 billion worth of copper mines in Peru, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* British retail sales rebounded in May, exceeding their average growth rate over the previous year, an industry survey showed on Tuesday in a further sign that economic recovery may be starting to take root.

* ASTRAZENECA - The company has decided to end development of fostamatinib, a rheumatoid arthritis pill that was one of its few late-stage experimental medicines, following disappointing overall results.

* WOLSELEY - The company says its UK, U.S. businesses are growing well, but European operations are still weak.

* Brent crude futures slipped below $102 a barrel on Tuesday as weak U.S. manufacturing data stoked worries about demand growth in the world’s biggest oil consumer.

* London copper climbed for a second session on Tuesday, underpinned by a shutdown at the world’s second biggest copper mine during seasonally strong April-June demand.

* Focus will be on the UK construction PMI data for May, due at 0830 GMT. Economists forecast a reading of 49.6, compared with 49.4 in the previous month.

“A strong construction industry brings about positive connotations about the easing credit market within the UK ... the ability for today’s figure to perform better than expected will feed into expectations of a strong services PMI figure tomorrow,” Joshua Mahony, analyst at Alpari, said in a note.

* Across the Atlantic, ICSC/Goldman Sachs will release chain store sales for the week ended June 1 at 1145 GMT, April international trade figures are due at 1230 GMT and Redbook’s Retail Sales Index of department and chain store sales for May will be published at 1255 GMT.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash)