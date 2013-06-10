UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 10

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 15 to 17 points, or as much as 0.3 percent lower on Monday on fresh signs of economic slowdown in China, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 1.2 percent, or 75.88 points, at 6,411.99 points on Friday.

* Chinese imports fell 0.3 percent against expectations for a 6 percent rise, and the volume of major metals imports, including copper and alumina, fell at double-digit rates in unexpectedly weak data released at the weekend.

* London copper fell to its lowest since mid-May on Monday after soft Chinese economic data at the weekend stoked worries that growth is still slowing in the world’s second-biggest economy.

* RBS /LLOYDS : British finance minister George Osborne will launch the early sale to the public of shares in bailed-out lender Lloyds Banking Group, the Sunday Times reported without citing sources.

* Britain should hand most of its shares in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group to the public, an influential think tank said, in what would be the country’s biggest ever privatisation.

* SEVERN TRENT : The LongRiver consortium will walk away from its $8.2 billion takeover bid for British water firm Severn Trent unless the latter begins to engage in talks, a source close to the consortium said.

* BSKYB /BT : British satellite TV firm BSkyB will cut prices for its broadband packages in response to competition from BT’s new sports channels, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

