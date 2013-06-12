FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12
June 12, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 32 points, or 0.5 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed down 60.37 points, or 0.9 percent, at 6,340.08 on Tuesday.

* Vodafone Group has made an informal takeover bid within the past week for Germany’s biggest cable company, Kabel Deutschland Holding AG, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Copper hovered at its lowest in nearly six weeks on concerns over slowing demand in top consumer China and the outlook for U.S. economic stimulus.

* Brent futures dropped toward $102 a barrel after an unexpected jump in oil inventories in the world’s largest consumer, the United States, while producer cartel OPEC and the U.S. government both trimmed global demand forecasts.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

