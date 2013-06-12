UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 32 points, or 0.5 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed down 60.37 points, or 0.9 percent, at 6,340.08 on Tuesday.

* Vodafone Group has made an informal takeover bid within the past week for Germany’s biggest cable company, Kabel Deutschland Holding AG, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Copper hovered at its lowest in nearly six weeks on concerns over slowing demand in top consumer China and the outlook for U.S. economic stimulus.

* Brent futures dropped toward $102 a barrel after an unexpected jump in oil inventories in the world’s largest consumer, the United States, while producer cartel OPEC and the U.S. government both trimmed global demand forecasts.

