UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, June 27

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 22 to 24 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index ended 63.57 points, or 1 percent, higher at 6,165.48 on Wednesday. It rebounded after falling 12 percent from a 13-year peak in late May to a seven-month low on Monday on concerns a recovery in the U.S. economy might prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to trim its stimulus sooner than expected.

* Commodity prices rose across the board as weak U.S. economic data and comments from central bank policy helped assuage market concerns that the Fed will soon reduce its monetary stimulus.

* On the economic data front the final reading of UK GDP is due out at 0830 GMT, with GDP expected to have growm 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter and 0.6 percent year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll.

In the U.S. there is a raft of data scheduled for release at 1230 GMT including consumer spending figuers and weekly jobless claims, while pending home sales data is due out at 1400 GMT and the KC Fed manfacturing index is set for release at 1500 GMT.

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Spanish nationalised lender Bankia is selling its 12.1 percent stake in International Airlines Group, worth $906 million, under pressure to raise cash through corporate stake disposals.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Full-year results:

BETFAIR GROUP

GREENE KING

PHOTO-ME INTERNATIONAL

DS SMITH

Half-year results:

SAFESTORE HOLDINGS

Trading update:

DEBENHAMS

STOBART GROUP

JOHN WOOD GROUP

Capital Markets day:

CSR

AGMs:

FAROE PETROLEUM

HAVELOCK EUROPA

JD SPORTS FASHION

SOUND OIL

STOBART GROUP

