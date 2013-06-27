UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, June 27

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 22 to 24 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index ended 63.57 points, or 1 percent, higher at 6,165.48 on Wednesday. It rebounded after falling 12 percent from a 13-year peak in late May to a seven-month low on Monday on concerns a recovery in the U.S. economy might prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to trim its stimulus sooner than expected.

* Commodity prices rose across the board as weak U.S. economic data and comments from central bank policy helped assuage market concerns that the Fed will soon reduce its monetary stimulus.

* On the economic data front, the final reading of UK GDP is due out at 0830 GMT, with GDP expected to have grown 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter and 0.6 percent year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll.

In the U.S. there is a raft of data scheduled for release at 1230 GMT including consumer spending figures and weekly jobless claims, while pending home sales data is due out at 1400 GMT and the KC Fed manufacturing index is set for release at 1500 GMT.

* INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Spanish nationalised lender Bankia is selling its 12.1 percent stake in International Airlines Group, worth $906 million, under pressure to raise cash through corporate stake disposals.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA : Australia’s largest thermal coal exporter, Glencore Xstrata and Tokyo Electric Power have settled an annual supply contract starting July 1 at $89.95 per tonne, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

* JOHN WOOD GROUP : The British energy services company said on Thursday it is on course to deliver “good growth” in the first half and is confident of hitting its forecast for core profit of 15 percent for the year.

* DEBENHAMS : Britain’s No. 2 department store group, posted slower sales growth for its latest trading period as unhelpful weather and a weak consumer environment took their toll.

* COSTAIN : The engineering solutions provider said it is on track to meet full-year expectations.

* PERFORM : The digital sports media group sees investment impacting profit growth.

* PLAYTECH : The designer, developer, licensor and provider of software and services for the online, mobile, TV and land-based gaming industry reported Q2 trading has continued in line with expectations and slightly ahead of the 10 percent reported to the market on April 25.

* GREENE KING : The brewer announced profit before tax and exceptional items was up 6.6 percent to 162 million pounds, its final dividend up 7.5 percent to 19.45 pence per share, and said it has enjoyed a strong start to new year.

* DS SMITH : The packaging company said the current year has started well and in line with company’s expectations after reporting full-year profit before tax up 51 percent to 166.2 million pounds.

* BETFAIR : The online betting firm sees faster revenue growth in UK market after it posted total underlying EBITDA of 73.3 million pounds for the full-year 2012 and a final dividend of 9 pence per share.

* SIRIUS MINERALS : The explorer said it entered into an offtake agreement under which it would sell 1 million tonnes of polyhalite per year to China’s Yunnan TCT Yong-Zhe Co Ltd for 10 years, starting 2017.

* PINEWODD SHEPPERTON STUDIOS : The film studio reported operating profit rose to 5.4 million pounds in the 15-month period to Mar. 31, 2012 from 2.7 million pounds and said its customers were concerned that the company has sufficient capacity to meet their needs.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Full-year results:

BETFAIR GROUP

GREENE KING

PHOTO-ME INTERNATIONAL

DS SMITH

Half-year results:

SAFESTORE HOLDINGS

Trading update:

DEBENHAMS

STOBART GROUP

JOHN WOOD GROUP

Capital Markets day:

CSR

AGMs:

FAROE PETROLEUM

HAVELOCK EUROPA

JD SPORTS FASHION

SOUND OIL

STOBART GROUP

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Francesco Canepa)