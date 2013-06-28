UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, June 28

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 to 7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 77.92 points, or 1.3 percent, at 6,243.40 on Thursday, with only nine stocks in negative territory.

* Wall Street and Tokyo shares gained overnight, with the latter supported by some solid Japanese data.

* In remarkably similar tones, two influential Federal Reserve policymakers on Thursday sought to dissuade investors that monetary accommodation was fading any time soon, each going so far as to say markets have misinterpreted the U.S. central bank’s intentions.

* Investor confidence grew that China’s credit conditions were improving as interest rates extended their fall after last week’s crunch, with stocks headed for their best day in two months on the back of heavy buying of property stocks on Friday.

* British consumer morale has risen to its highest level in just over two years this month, boosted by increasing optimism about the economy and a greater willingness among households to splash out on big purchases.

* RBS - The Church Commissioners, an endowment fund of the Church of England, has agreed to join a consortium formed by Lord Davies, the former Standard Chartered chairman, to take control of hundreds of Royal Bank of Scotland branches, the Financial Times reports.

