UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 12
#Market News
September 12, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Thursday after rising slightly in the previous session, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 4.44 points, or 0.1 percent, higher at 6,588.43 points on Wednesday.

* Outsourcing firm Serco and Kazakh miner ENRC will both leave Britain’s top share index, FTSE confirmed on Wednesday, after share price slumps during a year beset with difficulties.

* Brent crude futures held steady above $111 a barrel as investors waited to see whether diplomatic efforts to eliminate Syria’s chemical weapons avert the threat of U.S. military action that could lead to disruption of oil supplies.

* London copper eased to its lowest in four sessions on subdued buying ahead of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus decision next week, although Chinese demand put a floor under prices.

* BP - The trial began on Wednesday in the first four of 48,000 civil lawsuits filed against BP for pollution from the 460,196 barrel per day refinery it owned in Texas City, Texas until early this year, according to court documents.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
