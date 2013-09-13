UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 13

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index opening slightly lower on Friday, with September futures falling by 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.55 points higher on Thursday at 6,588.99, pinned under the 6,600 level despite strength in WM Morrison.

* VODAFONE - Vodafone has secured enough shares in Kabel Deutschland for its 7.7 billion euro ($10 billion) offer for Germany’s largest cable company to succeed, Vodafone said after market close on Thursday.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - Generic drug companies can develop generic versions of Lovaza, a fish-oil derived drug used to treat high cholesterol and currently marketed in the United States by GSK alone, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.

* BWIN.PARTY - Recent weakness following a profit warning for the digital entertainment company may prompt M&A interest in the stock, according to the Daily Mail, with Google rumoured to be interested in making an acquisition.

* JD WETHERSPOON - The pub operator posts a 6.3 percent rise in profit, saying it is aiming for a “reasonable” outcome in the current financial year.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA - The commodity and mining group’s iron ore project in Zanaga is to proceed on a staged development basis, enhacing the financeability of the project.

* KENTZ - M+W Group said on Friday it does not intend to make a new offer for the engineering firm.

* SONGBIRD ESTATES - Songbird’s portfolio valuation rose 2.6 percent over the first half, posting a profit for that half of 82.3 million pounds ($130.24 million).

