UK Stocks-Factors to watch on September 17

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14-16 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, giving back some of the previous session’s gains ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting expected to signal the start of a scaling back of its stimulus. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index ended up 39.06 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,622.86 points on Monday, its highest close since August 2, after Lawrence Summers quit the race to head the Fed, boosting prospects of a more measured scale-back in economic stimulus measures.

* UK August inflation data is set for release at 0830 GMT, with CPI forecast to fall to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Britain will sell a 6 percent stake in part-nationalised Lloyds Banking Group at a price of at least 75 pence per share, raising over 3.2 billion pounds ($5.1 billion), three sources familiar with the transaction said.

* SHIRE : The pharmaceutical firm rose on Monday amid more bid talk with as many as three rivals, including U.S. firm Bristol-Myers Squibb, being named as potential buyers, according to the Daily Express market report.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright, additional reporting by David Brett)