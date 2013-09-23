UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 23

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points, or 0.2 percent, lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 28.96 points, or 0.4 percent, lower at 6,596.43 points on Friday.

* Angela Merkel won a landslide personal victory in Germany’s election on Sunday. Partial results put support for her conservative bloc on 42 percent, their strongest score since 1990, the year of German unification, and a ringing endorsement of her steady leadership during the euro zone crisis.

* Mining shares will be in focus after copper prices fell more than 1 percent, down for a second straight session and moving further from four-week highs on worries over rising global supply.

* BP - Britain could be close to agreeing a deal to ease sanctions that have stopped gas production from the North Sea’s Rhum field, jointly owned by BP and the National Iranian Oil Co., the Mail on Sunday newspaper said.

* ICAP - The company may pay less than $100 million to settle a civil probe into the markets operator’s alleged role in the manipulation of a key interest rate, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the settlement talks.

* Brent crude held above $109 a barrel, paring earlier losses after robust manufacturing data from China lifted the outlook for demand from the world’s second largest oil consumer.

* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134