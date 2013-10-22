FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Oct 22
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2013 / 6:02 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Oct 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 to 3 points lower, or flat in percentage terms on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed rose for the eighth straight session on Monday, closing 31.62 points higher, or 0.4 percent, at 6,651.86 points.

* BHP BILLITON : The global miner upgraded its iron ore production target for fiscal 2014 while petroleum output hit a quarterly record, as it ramps up output to capture more of a slower-growing market for raw materials.

* TESCO : Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc last week slashed its stake in the world’s No.3 retailer by about one-fifth, or 300 million pounds ($484.75 million), according to a stock market filing on Monday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : A consortium including the British oil major bought Brazil’s biggest-ever oil field with a lone bid at the minimum price.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP The British lender looks set to lose out on 57 million pounds ($92.10 million) following the collapse of the accountancy firm RSM Tenon in August, The Independent wrote on Tuesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC Q3 TRADE

ARM HOLDINGS PLC Q3

WHITBREAD PLC H1

GKN PLC Q3 TRADE

B P MARSH AND PARTNERS PLC H1

DEVELOPMENT SECURITIES PLC H1

EPISTEM HOLDINGS PLC PRELIM

PETROPAVLOVSK PLC TRADING

SPIRIT PUB COMPANY PLC PRELIM

UBM PLC TRADING

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.