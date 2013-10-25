UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, October 25

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening slightly lower on Friday, with futures off 0.1 percent by 0627 GMT before the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 38.70 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,713.18 points on Thursday, its first close above 6,700 since May.

* In terms of domestic economic data, UK preliminary third-quarter GDP is set for release at 0830 GMT.

* Bank of England Governor Mark Carney announced on Thursday that the British central bank would expand the liquidity facilities it offers to banks and consider allowing non-banks access.

* BARCLAYS : The bank breached a derivative agreement with a Black Diamond Capital Management unit and must return an estimated $297 million in collateral to the hedge fund, a divided New York state appeals court ruled on Thursday.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : The bank is expected to name Morgan Stanley as the lead underwriter for a proposed initial public offering of its U.S. subsidiary, Citizens Financial Group Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA : Rio Tinto has agreed to sell its Clermont coal mine stake to Glencore Xstrata, the Australian reported on Friday. Glencore Xstrata and Rio Tinto declined to comment.

* BRITISH LAND : Shares in the property developer rose on Thursday as rumours did the rounds of an 8.99 billion pound, or 9 pound a share, cash bid from a sovereign wealth fund, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* G4S : The world’s biggest security services firm said its UK chief executive Richard Morris has resigned and been replaced by the group’s chief operating officer Eddie Ashton.

* ARM HOLDINGS : IBM has licensed new ARM Technology for custom chips aimed at networking and communications.

* BHP BILLITON : The miner said Nicola Kleynhans has resigned as deputy company secretary.

