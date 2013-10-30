FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday October 30
October 30, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday October 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points, or 0.2 percent higher, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, as investors waited for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting later in the day. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The fact that the U.S. economy has been seeing growth, though muted, has convinced many in the market that the Fed will delay trimming its stimulus spending, which has underpinned equities for months, into next year. The Fed is set to release a statement at 1800 GMT after a two-day meeting.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 48.91 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,774.73 on Tuesday, its highest close since May 22, after

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend - Fresnillo and ITV - will knock 0.25 points off the FTSE 100 on Wednesday.

* J SAINSBURY, TESCO : Sainsbury will take its spat over price comparisons with Tesco to Britain’s high court, challenging a ruling by the advertising watchdog in favour of its rival.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BARCLAYS issues a third-quarter trading update

NEXT issues a third-quarter trading update

STANDARD LIFE issues a third-quarter trading update

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright)

