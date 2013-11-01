FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Nov. 1
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Nov. 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 to 9 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, higher, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed down 0.7 percent, or 46.27 points, at 6,731.43 points, ending a 5-day winning streak on Thursday, with a drop in the share prices of oil major Shell and chemicals maker Croda knocking Britain’s benchmark equity index down from 5-month highs.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : The part state-owned UK lender said on Friday it would create an internal “bad bank” to manage the run-down of its riskiest assets after the government stopped short of ordering a full break up.

Britain’s finance minister George Osborne said on Friday he wholeheartedly supported plans by Royal Bank of Scotland to create an internal bad bank to manage the run-down of its riskiest assets.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA : The miner has agreed to sell its majority stake in an undeveloped copper mine in Papua New Guinea for $125 million to Australia-based PanAust Ltd, after more ambitious plans for the project were scaled back.

* MEGGITT : The British aircraft parts supplier lowered its full-year revenue guidance after trading over the last four months had been slightly below its expectations.

* RECKITT BENCKISER : The household goods-maker rose on Thursday amid re-heated speculation that its pharmaceutical division was attracting interest from drugmakers including Shire, according to the FT market report.

* ASHMORE GROUP : The emerging market-focused fund manager is engaged in discussions to offload its majority stake in a Saudi waste management firm, two sources aware of the plan said, with a sale likely seen raising about $250-$350 million for the fund manager.

* F&C : The fund firm posts a 2.4 percent fall in assets to 90.1 billion pounds in September from June this year, while net inflows rose for the nine month period to September.

* DIRECT LINE : The car insurer reports Q3 opreating profit up 6.1 percent.

* BERENDSEN : The textile maintenance firm’s third-quarter revenue rises 9 percent.

* GULF KEYSTONE : The oil explorer says Akri-Bijeel block is commercial.

* CLARKSON : The shipping services firm has acquired gibb tools for a maximum total consideration of 12.7 million pounds.

* STERLING ENERGY : The oil and gas company signs a partnership deal for Madagascar exploration.

* DS SMITH : The UK packaging company says it is trading in line with management expectations.

ECONOMIC EVENTS (All times GMT)

0830 Swiss Oct PMI

PMI: Expected 55.5 Prior 55.3

0928 UK Oct Manufacturing PMI

Index: Expected 56.1 Prior 56.7

1220 U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker Delivers Remarks

1230 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry Speaks

1400 U.S. ISM for October

Manufacturing index: Expected 55.0 Prior 56.2

N/A Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Charles Plosser Appears on CNBC

N/A U.S. Auto Sales for October

Annualized sales of car: Expected 5.30 mln Prior 5.24 mln

Annualized sales of trucks: Expected 6.60 mln Prior 6.41 mln

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
