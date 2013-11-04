UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Nov. 4

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points, or 0.3 percent higher, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 3.31 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,734.74 points on Friday. The index hit a five-month high at 6,819 earlier last week and is up 12 percent from June.

* In terms of domestic economic data, the UK Markit/CIPS October PMI construction sector survey is set for release at 0930 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

HSBC issues a trading update

WEIR GROUP issues a trading update

