UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 14

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Thursday, with futures up 0.7 percent by 0737 GMT before the cash market open.

* Britain’s benchmark equity index had its worst one-day fall since mid-August on Wednesday, weighed down by weaker financial stocks and the possibility the Bank of England may raise interest rates earlier than forecast.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 1.4 percent, or 96.79 points, at 6,630.00 points - marking its biggest one-day fall since declining 1.6 percent on Aug. 15.

* In prepared comments to be delivered to a Senate committee hearing later on Thursday, Janet Yellen, who is poised to be the next head of the Fed, said she thought the U.S. central bank had more work to do to aid the economy.

* BARCLAYS : Britain’s former top financial industry regulator Hector Sants has resigned from Barclays, citing stress and exhaustion, 10 months after joining the bank as head of compliance.

* RIO TINTO : The global miner is set to submit a mine plan to U.S. authorities this week for its $6 billion Resolution project in Arizona, which could become the largest copper producer in North America, a spokesman said on Thursday.

* ANTOFAGASTA : The miner reported 9-month core profit dropped almost 28 percent.

* Centrica : The British Gas-owner, one of Britain’s big six utilities under fire from politicians for hiking bills, said it expected its full-year earnings per share to come in at the same level as last year.

* CARPHONE WAREHOUSE : Europe’s biggest independent mobile phone retailer said it was on track to meet full-year expectations after posting an 8.3 percent rise in first-half underlying sales.

* BURBERRY : The British luxury brand met forecasts for flat profit in a first half period that reported revenue above 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) for the first time.

* SERCO : The outsourcer warned on Thursday its profits in 2014 would fall as the impact of multiple high profile contract problems in Britain and Australia hit margins.

* REXAM : The drinks can maker said overall global volumes in beverage cans were up 3 percent in Q3, and it continues to expect our full year performance to show improvement over 2012.

* OPHIR ENERGY : The Africa-focused British oil explorer said on Thursday it had agreed to sell a 20 percent stake in part of its gas fields in Tanzania to Pavilion Energy for $1.3 billion.

* TAYLOR WIMPEY : The British housebuilder said it was confident of meeting its full year expectations after reporting continued strong trading as the sector continues to benefit from government help.

* WH SMITH : The British books, newspaper and stationery retailer said underlying revenues fell 4 percent over the last 10 weeks, hit by a dip in sales at its high street stores.

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS The electronics parts supplier reported a 14 percent rise in headline pretax profit for the first half, as sales in Europe and North America offset a decline in the United Kingdom.

* TRINITY MIRROR : The publisher sees its full-year outcome at the higher end of expectations.

* DOMINO‘S PIZZA : The food retailer names Sean Wilkins as CFO.

ECONOMIC EVENTS (All times GMT)

1000 Euro Zone GDP Flash Estimate for Q3

GDP mm: Forecast 0.2 pct Prior 0.3 pct

GDP yy: Forecast -0.3 pct Prior -0.5 pct

1330 U.S. International Trade for September

Trade deficit: Forecast $39.0 billion Prior $38.8 billion

1330 U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims

Initial claims: Forecast 330,000 Prior 336,000

1330 U.S. Preliminary Q3 Productivity and Unit Labor Costs

Q3 Productivity: Forecast 2.2 pct Prior 2.3 pct

Unit labor costs: Forecast 0.2 pct Prior 0 pct

1400 U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Plosser Speaks

1500 U.S. Senate Banking Committee Holds Hearing on Yellen Nomination for Federal Reserve Chair

2130 U.S. Federal Reserve Weekly Balance Sheet

N/A EU Finance Ministers Meet

N/A ECB’s Liikanen to Give Speech

N/A SNB’s Danthine to Speak

N/A Bundesbank’s Nagel to Speak

N/A Bundesbank to Publish Annual Financial Stability Report

