UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 27

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to down by 4 points or 0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, while the FTSE futures contract edged up 0.1 percent.

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.9 percent, or 58.40 points, at 6,636.22 points on Tuesday.

* On the macroeconomic front, UK Q3 GDP final figures are due to be released, along with U.S. initial jobless claims and durable goods statistics.

* Companies, including AMEC and Johnson Matthey, going ex-dividend on Wednesday will take 0.34 points off the index.

* COMPASS : Compass Group, the world’s biggest catering company, launched a 500 million pound ($809 million) share buyback on Wednesday, its third in as many years.

* UNITED UTILITIES : The utility group posted a rise in interim profits.

* ROYAL MAIL : Britain’s newly privatised Royal Mail said rising parcel revenue and ongoing cost cuts helped the postal operator almost double its operating profit in the first half of the year.

* TESCO : The supermarket retailer said it had completed the sale of its Fresh & Easy division.

* SERCO : The services and outsourcing company said it had completed the sale of a unit dealing with London streets maintenance for 43.5 million pounds ($70.39 million).

* SHAFTESBURY : The property group posted a 13.9 percent rise in its net asset value (NAV) per share.

* ALBEMARLE & BOND : The pawnbroker said market expectations for its results were too high.

* AB FOODS : AB FOODS is examining a 250 million pounds takeover bid for Tilda, the UK’s biggest rice brand, according to Sky News.

* GERMANY: Two months after Merkel’s landslide election victory, Germany’s two biggest political forces clinched a deal overnight and a new government should be formed before the end of the year.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Britain’s Serious Fraud Office is considering the possibility of launching a criminal investigation into allegations that Royal Bank of Scotland mistreated struggling small businesses, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing five people familiar with the matter.

* AMEC : British engineer Amec is eyeing a takeover of U.S.-listed engineering company Foster Wheeler AG in a potential deal that could create a 5 billion pound ($8 billion) energy services group, The Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

* London copper was little changed on Wednesday as markets lost direction ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, but prices were set for their biggest monthly fall since June on expectations of improving supply.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit