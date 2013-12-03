UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 3

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 was expected to edge lower at the open on Tuesday, with December futures on the index trading down 0.2 percent at 0723 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 55.24 points, or 0.8 percent, at 6,595.33 points on Monday.

* RIO TINTO : The global miner said on Tuesday it expects to halve capital spending to $8 billion by 2015 from last year’s level to cut debt, as commodities’ prices remain fragile.

* BP : The oil company won a legal reprieve in its effort to avoid payments to those whose losses were not traceable to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, potentially sparing BP of extra costs.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : An outage at Norway’s Nyhamna gas plant, which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell’s giant Ormen Lange field, will reduce the country’s gas output by 15 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, gas system operator Gassco said.

* TULLOW OIL : The oil group is attracting the attention of two cash-rich international bidders which could bid up to 1,400 pence a share, The Daily Mail wrote in its market report on Tuesday. The stock closed at 865.50 pence on Monday.

* PETROFAC : The oil group and Taleveras have signed a cooperation memorandum of understanding with Nigerian Petroleum, Petrofac said on Tuesday.

* PEARSON : The media group said on Tuesday it has acquired Brazil’s Grupo Multi for approximately 440 million pounds ($720.08 million) in cash, plus the assumption of 65 million pounds ($106.38 million) of debt.

* RBS : The British bank and its retail banking unit Natwest’s online systems and debit cards failed on Monday evening as customers were unable to process payments on one of the busiest online shopping days.

* STANDARD CHARTERED : The bank said on Tuesday it plans to offer preferential interest rates and waive clearing fees as part of its strategy to win market share for the growing yuan business in London.

* VODAFONE : The telecoms group said on Tuesday it has appointed Val Gooding as a non-executive director.

* The Markit/CIPS Construction PMI index for November, due to be published at 0930 GMT, is expected to come in at 59, down from 59.4 in the previous month.

